Donald Trump was unaware his former national security adviser Michael Flynn was working as a “foreign agent” when he gave him the job, according to his press secretary.
“I don’t believe that was known,” said Sean Spicer, when asked by reporters at his regular press briefing on Thursday.
Trump unaware that Michael Flynn was a 'foreign agent', Sean Spicer says | US news | The Guardian
Seeded on Thu Mar 9, 2017 5:41 PM
