Ethics Office Fires Back At WH For Not Disciplining Conway | NBC New York

The Office of Government Ethics shot back at the White House for not disciplining Kellyanne Conway for her endorsement of Ivanka Trump's clothing line during an appearance on Fox News, NBC News reported.

In letters to the White House Counsel's office and top members of the Oversight and Government Reform Committee Thursday, OGE Director Walter Shaub said he remains "concerned about Ms. Conway's misuse of position." He said that under such circumstances, not taking disciplinary action against Conway, a senior official, risks undermining the ethics program