Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 191 Seeds: 5063 Comments: 73514 Since: Jan 2009

Nigel Farage visits embassy home of Julian Assange | Daily Mail Online

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONthe Mail online
Seeded on Thu Mar 9, 2017 8:30 PM
Discuss:

Nigel Farage visited the Ecuadorian embassy today, sparking rumours of a meeting with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

The friend of Donald Trump, and formerly the leader of pro-Brexit party Ukip, was seen leaving the building in Knightsbridge, west London, where Assange has been holed up for the last five years.

He refused to say whether he had met Assange, who has hosted a number of famous and controversial figures during his time inside the embassy.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor