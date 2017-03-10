Marines nude photo scandal expands to all branches of military - CBS News

The Defense Department is investigating online outlets through which Marines shared nude photographs of women, including fellow Marines -- some taken without their knowledge.

CBS News has learned the investigation has spread to all branches of the military.

The website titled Anon-IB first gained notoriety for publishing nude photos of celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence. But it also contains a message board for military personnel where men from all branches of the military exchange comments and nude photos of female service members, sometimes identifying them by name and/or duty station.