In the Age of Trump, even landmark victories for civil rights will remain contested and tragically incomplete. Nowhere is that painful truth more clear than in US immigration policy – as demonstrated by legal fights unfolding in the wake of Trump’s latest order.
To be sure, the first battle over Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration and refugees was a clear defeat for the administration. Citizens and judges recoiled from its policy, which reeked of anti-Muslim prejudice, unleashed chaos, lacked a basis in national security and consigned innocents to certain death.
This backlash – coupled with an aura of lawlessness in Trump’s White House – emboldened the courts. Invoking extraordinary precedent, they pierced the deference that ordinarily shields executive action on immigration. Their opinions relied on due process and religious liberty to halt Trump’s policy.
The aura of lawlessness around Trump is a struggle for us all | Joshua Matz | Opinion | The Guardian
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Fri Mar 10, 2017 8:40 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment