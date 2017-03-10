F
ake news has morphed into something far more egregious, fake history. Donald Trump routinely lies about himself, his accomplishments, his businesses and his opponents. This is how he wins the political upper hand and dominates the news cycle. The lying is no longer surprising.
It’s his willful ignorance of history, mirrored by members of his cabinet, that is astounding and, in some ways, even more demoralizing.
Alternative history: the dangerous byproduct of fake facts | Jill Abramson | Opinion | The Guardian
