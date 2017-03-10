While testifying before the Senate Education Committee last Tuesday, Naeyaert described his frustration with Baker: "I wanted to, you know, I wanted to shake her like I like to shake my wife.”

He was using an analogy about his wife being indecisive over where to eat dinner.

“They’re all equally unattractive to you,” he said in the committee. “Like when I ask her where to go to dinner and she says, ‘anywhere,’ and I say, ‘Steak ‘n Shake,’ and she says, ‘not Steak ‘n Shake.’ ”