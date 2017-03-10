Sen. Dianne Feinstein: Donald Trump is "blatantly defying" the Constitution's Emoluments Clause

Sen. Dianne Feinstein goes there and calls out Donald Trump today for defying the Constitution, this after news that China may grant Trump 38 more trademarks for his businesses.

She’s calling on Republicans to step up and work with Democrats to hold Trump accountable to the Constitution. Of course, you sure as heck know Republicans will look the other way on this one too. (See Sessions lying under oath)

Republicans are the great enablers of Donald Trump. How much more before they believe the U.S. Constitution is more important then their fealty to Trump?