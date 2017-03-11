Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 192 Seeds: 5077 Comments: 73652 Since: Jan 2009

Sen. Dianne Feinstein: Donald Trump is "blatantly defying" the Constitution's Emoluments Clause

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONDaily Kos
Seeded on Fri Mar 10, 2017 8:58 PM
Discuss:

Sen. Dianne Feinstein goes there and calls out Donald Trump today for defying the Constitution, this after news that China may grant Trump 38 more trademarks for his businesses.

She’s calling on Republicans to step up and work with Democrats to hold Trump accountable to the Constitution. Of course, you sure as heck know Republicans will look the other way on this one too. (See Sessions lying under oath)

Republicans are the great enablers of Donald Trump. How much more before they believe the U.S. Constitution is more important then their fealty to Trump?

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor