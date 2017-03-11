Ukraine lawyer wants probe of Manafort daughter's texts - CNNPolitics.com

A Ukrainian human rights attorney representing the victims of mass police shootings in Kiev in 2014 has asked prosecutors to investigate what are purported to be the hacked text messages of one of Paul Manafort's daughters, saying the texts point to possible influence Manafort had with Ukraine's president during that period.

"You know he has killed people in Ukraine? Knowingly," Andrea Manafort allegedly wrote of her father in March 2015 in an angry series of texts to her sister, Jessica, about her father's personal and professional life.

"Remember when there were all those deaths taking place. A while back. About a year ago. Revolts and what not," reads another text in reference to the bloodshed in Kiev.

"Do you know whose strategy that was to cause that, to send those people out and get them slaughtered."

"He has no moral or legal compass," Andrea allegedly wrote about her father earlier as part of the same conversation.