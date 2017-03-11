Now that Michael Flynn is admitting he took $530,000 in payments from a Turkish government intermediary while he was working as a Donald Trump campaign adviser, it’s prompting a reevaluation of the entire timeline. Turkey was paying Flynn because it wanted the U.S. to extradite a dissident named Fethullah Gulen. And shortly after Turkey stopped paying Flynn, it changed tactics by arresting Trump’s business partner in Ankara.
Turkey arrested Donald Trump's business partner just days after it stopped paying Michael Flynn - Palmer Report
Seeded on Sat Mar 11, 2017 3:59 PM
