Turkey arrested Donald Trump's business partner just days after it stopped paying Michael Flynn - Palmer Report

Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: palmerreport.com
Seeded on Sat Mar 11, 2017 3:59 PM
Now that Michael Flynn is admitting he took $530,000 in payments from a Turkish government intermediary while he was working as a Donald Trump campaign adviser, it’s prompting a reevaluation of the entire timeline. Turkey was paying Flynn because it wanted the U.S. to extradite a dissident named Fethullah Gulen. And shortly after Turkey stopped paying Flynn, it changed tactics by arresting Trump’s business partner in Ankara.

