Mike Flynn Paid Ex-FBI Agent Behind 'Quid Pro Quo' Clinton Email Story

Disgraced national security adviser Michael Flynn’s belated registration as a foreign agent has led to the disclosure that he paid an ex-FBI agent $28,000 in “consultancy fees” just two weeks before he accused a State Department official of attempting to cover up one of Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Flynn’s Alexandria, Va. firm retained Brian McCauley, a former deputy assistant director for international operations, on October 5th, making four payments by December 5th, according to disclosure forms.