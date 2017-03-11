Newsvine

Flynn Paid Ex-FBI Agents, Behavior Analysts In Lobbying Work For Turkish Government

View Original Article: dailycaller.com
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s lobbying work for the Turkish government involved payments to several former FBI officials and a retired admiral who served in a top intelligence role for the joint chiefs of staff.

Flynn’s consulting firm, Flynn Intel Group, also paid a behavior analysis firm operated by two former FBI agents.

Flynn disclosed that information to the Justice Department earlier this week when registering as a foreign agent for the Turkish government.

