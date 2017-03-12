Newsvine

Why Donald Trump Did Not Ban These Two Powerful Muslim Countries

President Trump has signed an executive order that bans citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries in the Middle East from entering the United States for 90 days, while the government determines what information it needs from other countries to safely admit visitors.

 

But Donald Trump’s proposed list doesn’t include Muslim-majority countries where his Trump Organization has done business or pursued potential deals. Properties include golf courses in the United Arab Emirates and two luxury towers operating in Turkey.

In these nations:

