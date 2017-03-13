Newsvine

Yes, Kellyanne Conway suggested Trump Tower could have been monitored through TVs and microwaves - The Washington Post

It has been more than a week since President Trump alleged that President Barack Obama wiretapped him at Trump Tower, and the White House has spent much of that time trying to talk about basically anything else.

Kellyanne Conway isn't going to help in that effort.

In an interview with the Bergen Record, Conway muses about the possibility that such surveillance could be conducted through phones, TVs and even microwaves.

