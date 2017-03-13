Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 192 Seeds: 5081 Comments: 73680 Since: Jan 2009

The new Alt-Feminism, when white supremacy met women's empowerment

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: medium.com
Seeded on Mon Mar 13, 2017 2:57 PM
Discuss:

Much has been written about what is popularly known as “white feminism”. Catherine Young wrote the most comprehensive breakdown of its definition and what white feminism entails politically. This form of feminism is also sometimes called “liberal/neoliberal feminism” or “Lean In feminism” because of its persistent focus on corporate careers at the expense of other sociopolitical issues that affect women.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor