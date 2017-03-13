Newsvine

Shakesville: Today in Republican White Supremacy

Yesterday, Republican Rep. Steve King of Iowa, who is consistently a contender for worst member of Congress, expressed his support of white supremacist Dutch politician Geert Wilders. In the same tweet, he also expressed support of a gross nativist narrative about white reproduction. King's tweet was met with praise from David Duke, and with horrified condemnation from all decent people.

