Yesterday, Republican Rep. Steve King of Iowa, who is consistently a contender for worst member of Congress, expressed his support of white supremacist Dutch politician Geert Wilders. In the same tweet, he also expressed support of a gross nativist narrative about white reproduction. King's tweet was met with praise from David Duke, and with horrified condemnation from all decent people.
Shakesville: Today in Republican White Supremacy
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Mon Mar 13, 2017 3:07 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment