Harassed Online, She Remains Determined to Enlist in the Marines

The New York Times
Wed Mar 15, 2017
The trouble started months ago for Savannah Cunningham, who had long dreamed of becoming a Marine, when she was deluged with lewd messages online from men and learned that an all-male group of Marines was circulating a nude video of her on Facebook. New waves of requests and obscene comments about her appearance arrived every time the video, initially obtained from a former boyfriend, and other photos taken from her Instagram account were reposted along with her identity. “It was horrible,” Ms. Cunningham, 19, said from her home in Phoenix. “It was such a creepy invasion of privacy,” she added. “They were actively seeking nude images of me, anything they could get their hands on.”

