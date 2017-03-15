Mikhail Lesin is ninth Russian to drop dead during Trump-Russia scandal; second with head bashed in - Palmer Report

We’ve reported on eight prominent Russians – diplomats, spies, and some people with direct connections to Donald Trump – who have all mysteriously dropped dead since Trump’s Russia scandal became headline news. Did we say eight? Make that nine dead Russians. Former Vladimir Putin aide Mikhail Lesin has died in Washington DC from severe head trauma. And bizarrely, he’s one of two key Russian government figures who died in the United States during the election, both from head trauma.