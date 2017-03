Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) told constituents on Friday that she thinks President Donald Trump should release his tax returns, making her one of few Republicans to join a chorus of Democrats demanding that he do so.

“Do you think the president should release his tax returns so that we know whether he’s acting in the best interest of the American people?” asked a man at a town hall meeting in Cedar Rapids.

“I think he should,” replied Ernst. The room erupted in cheers and applause.