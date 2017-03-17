dvocates working with victims of domestic violence reacted with alarm to President Donald Trump’s first budget blueprint, warning that his proposed cuts could have a devastating impact on vulnerable women across the country.

“The President’s ‘skinny budget’ gives us an idea of where we are headed in regards to supports and safety for women and children of this nation,” said Ruth Glenn, executive director of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. “This administration is demonstrating ― early on ― their disregard for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.”