MSU Abuse Scandal: Coach Had Gymnasts Sign Card for Dr. Larry Nassar - NBC News

In the coming months, more than 80 girls and women would accuse Nassar of sexually abusing them — including Lemke, who estimates she was molested hundreds of times during three years of treatment and is suing the osteopathic physician and the university.

MSU, the ninth largest college in the nation and a sports powerhouse, is now at the center of a scandal that reaches all the way to the Olympics because Nassar was also the longtime team physician for USA Gymnastics.