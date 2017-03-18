Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 192 Seeds: 5098 Comments: 73835 Since: Jan 2009

US Navy Admiral and Seven Others Accused in 'Fat Leonard' Disgrace - The Public Slate

Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: thepublicslate.com
Seeded on Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:11 PM
An admiral was among the newest of eight Navy officials now charged as part of the Fat Leonard scandal. After many years probing the U.S. Navy corruption outrage, investigators, and federal prosecutors honed in to take down the ring leader, Singapore businessman, Leonard Glenn Francis, in 2013. From that moment forward, numerous personnel has been considered and charged with crimes related to the immense bribery scandal that disgraced the 7th Fleet.

