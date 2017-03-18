SNL to finish a record-shattering season by doing something it's never done before - The Washington Post

“Saturday Night Live” is enjoying its highest-rated season in two decades, and it’s going to finish it out by doing something the series has never done before: go live, coast to coast.

Usually, SNL airs live on the East Coast at 11:30 p.m. and then broadcasts a taped delay for Mountain and Pacific time zones. But the final four episodes of this season will air simultaneously — meaning Californians get to watch SNL at 8:30 p.m.

Oh, and Melissa McCarthy, whose White House press secretary Sean Spicer impersonation has been a surprise breakout moment this year, will host on May 13.