Mounting claims of civilian deaths after U.S. targets al-Qaeda in Syria - The Washington Post

BEIRUT — U.S. drone aircraft fired missiles and dropped a 500-pound bomb outside Aleppo on Thursday in an attack that the Pentagon said killed scores of al-Qaeda militants but that local residents described as an assault on a mosque crowded with civilians.
U.S. officials said the strikes in the town of Jinah had killed “dozens” of militants at a meeting of the terrorist group. But local activists and a monitoring group reported that at least 46 people died, and more were trapped under rubble, when the attack struck a mosque during a religious gathering.
Seeded on Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:35 PM
