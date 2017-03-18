Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday morning to respond to fact-filled articles about his embarrassing meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel by deriding them as “fake news.”
In response to those tweets, California Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff nailed Trump for treating NATO like a protection racket:
Democrat Adam Schiff Tells Trump To Stop Treating NATO Like a Protection Racket
Seeded on Sat Mar 18, 2017 8:35 PM
