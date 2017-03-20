Former top officials for Hillary Clinton’s campaign vented their frustration with both FBI Director James Comey and congressional Republicans on Monday as he testified on Capitol Hill. Five months after Comey stepped into the 2016 election fray in the campaign’s closing days to talk about investigations into Clinton’s email use — which Clinton herself has said was a cause for her loss to Donald Trump — many Democrats are still seething about his role.
Clinton camp unloads on Comey - POLITICO
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Mon Mar 20, 2017 2:38 PM
