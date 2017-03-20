Daniel Jimenez lost his father to cancer a few years ago. According to Mr. Jimenez his father had a job but did not have health insurance, and did not go to the doctor until it was too late. With “intellectual” Paul Ryan, the turtle turned weasel Mitch McConnell, and unpopular President Donald Trump working diligently to take away millions of peoples’ health insurance, Jimenez has started a change.org petition.
Oregon man's petition to strip Congress of their public health care plan goes viral
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Mon Mar 20, 2017 3:39 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment