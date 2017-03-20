Oregon man's petition to strip Congress of their public health care plan goes viral

Daniel Jimenez lost his father to cancer a few years ago. According to Mr. Jimenez his father had a job but did not have health insurance, and did not go to the doctor until it was too late. With “intellectual” Paul Ryan, the turtle turned weasel Mitch McConnell, and unpopular President Donald Trump working diligently to take away millions of peoples’ health insurance, Jimenez has started a change.org petition.