GOP Intel chairman leading Russia probe says he 'never heard of Carter Page or Roger Stone': report

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), chair of the House committee leading an investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. election, reportedly said on Monday that he had never heard of two key figures linking President Donald Trump to Russia.

Among the topics covered at Monday’s House Intelligence Committee hearing with FBI Director Jame Comey were several people who had alleged connections to Russia and were also either allies of Trump or members of his campaign at one time.