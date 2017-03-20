Newsvine

New York AG hires attorney to go after Trump full time

While Donald Trump is busy live-tweeting fresh outbreaks of paranoia to the intelligence committee hearing, he might want to check out the other news.

New York state’s attorney general, to date one of the most vocal antagonists of President Donald Trump, is preparing to escalate his office’s litigation against the president’s administration.

New York AG Eric Schneiderman isn’t just a ‘vocal antagonist’ of Trump, he's the guy who brought Trump to heel over Trump University. The guy who caught multiple violations at the Trump Foundation. The guy kos declared one of the most important resistance leaders over the next four years.

