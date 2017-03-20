Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 192 Seeds: 5115 Comments: 73983 Since: Jan 2009

Watch Republican shocks panel saying Trump not intelligent enough to be President

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONDaily Kos
Seeded on Mon Mar 20, 2017 6:57 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Donald Trump is losing his mojo as his poll numbers fall. Many Republicans are no longer concerned about justifiably slamming him with inconvenient truths. This Republican questioned Trump's intellect at length.

Former Republican Florida Congressman David Jolly did not mince his words in this excerpted video as he told the truth about Trump many are attempting to run away from as fast as they can. He appeared on CNN with a narrative that holds a lot of weight given his political affiliation.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor