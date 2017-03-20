Watch Republican shocks panel saying Trump not intelligent enough to be President

Donald Trump is losing his mojo as his poll numbers fall. Many Republicans are no longer concerned about justifiably slamming him with inconvenient truths. This Republican questioned Trump's intellect at length.

Former Republican Florida Congressman David Jolly did not mince his words in this excerpted video as he told the truth about Trump many are attempting to run away from as fast as they can. He appeared on CNN with a narrative that holds a lot of weight given his political affiliation.