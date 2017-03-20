Nevada set to be first state to ratify ERA since 1982 deadline

Nevada is on the cusp of being the first state since Indiana to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment more than three decades after the 1982 deadline imposed by Congress.

The Senate passed the resolution on March 1, the first day of women’s history month. On Monday, the Assembly joined them by a 28-14 party-line vote, with Democrats favoring. Assemblywoman Jill Tolles, R-Reno, was the lone Republican in favor.

The bill still needs to go to the Senate for concurrence after a technical amendment was added, though that chamber already voted to ratify mostly on a party line vote as well. State Sen. Heidi Gansert, a Republican from Reno and Tolles' senator, was the lone Republican to vote for the ERA in that chamber.

The resolution does not need to go to Gov. Brian Sandoval’s desk, but the Republican governor said he was in favor of its passage.