A British woman brutally murdered last summer -- allegedly by her ex-boyfriend -- had warned police months earlier that he attacked her, but the cops responded by fining her for wasting their time, prosecutors revealed late last week.
Shana Grice's body turned up last August in her Portslade bedroom, investigators said, adding that the killer slit her throat and apparently set her on fire. She was 19.
Murdered woman had been fined for wasting officers' time, prosecutors say | Fox News
