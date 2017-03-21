This centuries-old vial of blood suggests 2017 is cursed | Fox News

And you thought 2016 was a rough year. Humanity is apparently in for a disaster equal to World War II or a cholera epidemic, based on an ancient vial of blood.

According to legend, a woman collected the blood of Saint Januarius, or San Gennaro—the once pious bishop of Naples who was beheaded as Christianity was under attack around AD 305—and preserved it in a glass vial, reports Seeker.

Then a "blood miracle" in 1389: the congealed blood liquefied. The archbishop of Naples now performs this "blood miracle," shaking the vial in front of thousands until the blood liquefies, on three significant days each year, the most recent of which should have been Dec. 16.