Menstruating Teen Sent to Outdoor Hut. She Didn't Survive

A 15-year-old girl in Nepal who had been banished to a tiny, outdoor hut because she was having her period was found dead in the morning, and now police are investigating, reports the BBC. It was cold, and she'd lit a small fire, but "there wasn't any space for air to come in or smoke to escape, so she died of suffocation," a government employee tells NPR in regard to the death of 9th-grader Roshani Tiruwa. Her father found her body. What's worse, another teen died under similar circumstances last month after she, too, had been sent to spend the night in a so-called "menstrual hut." The Achham district superintendent of police calls the tragedies a "big eye-opener" and says he expects the traditional practice to diminish.