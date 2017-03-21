White House blames Md. school rape on lax border, sanctuary policies | Fox News

The horrific attack Thursday, in a Rockville, Md., high school was allegedly carried out by two illegal immigrants, ages 17 and 18, who were enrolled in the ninth grade.

"This is a tragic event," White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Tuesday. "It is horrendous and horrible and disgusting what the girl in Rockville went through.

"From an immigration standpoint, there are so many questions," Spicer said. "[One of the suspects] was 18. How does that person get put into 9th grade?"