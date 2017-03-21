Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 192 Seeds: 5128 Comments: 74059 Since: Jan 2009

White House blames Md. school rape on lax border, sanctuary policies | Fox News

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONFOXNews.com
Seeded on Tue Mar 21, 2017 1:44 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The horrific attack Thursday, in a Rockville, Md., high school was allegedly carried out by two illegal immigrants, ages 17 and 18, who were enrolled in the ninth grade.

"This is a tragic event," White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Tuesday. "It is horrendous and horrible and disgusting what the girl in Rockville went through.

"From an immigration standpoint, there are so many questions," Spicer said. "[One of the suspects] was 18. How does that person get put into 9th grade?"

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor