Texas Senate Passes Bill Allowing OBs To Keep Info From Pregnant Women | The Huffington Post

Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Huffington Post
Seeded on Tue Mar 21, 2017 1:53 PM
The Texas Senate passed a controversial bill on Tuesday that critics argue would empower doctors to lie to pregnant women.

Senate Bill 25, which will now be sent to the Texas House, prevents parents from suing their medical provider if their baby is born with disabilities, even if that doctor discovered the condition during routine prenatal testing and failed to inform the parents.

The architects of the so-called “wrongful-birth” bill have argued it would protect children with disabilities and prevent doctors from facing unnecessary lawsuits. “It is unacceptable that doctors can be penalized for embracing the sanctity of life,” Senator Brandon Creighton (R-TX) said in a press release when he introduced the legislation last fall.

