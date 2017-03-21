Newsvine

Paul Manafort faces new accusations in Ukraine after document find - CNNPolitics.com

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNN
Seeded on Tue Mar 21, 2017 5:07 PM
US President Donald Trump's ex-campaign chair Paul Manafort is facing fresh allegations over his links to former pro-Russian Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych.

Ukrainian lawmaker Sergii Leshchenko claims a document found in a safe in Kiev may be evidence that Manafort tried to mask payments to him from Yanukovych's party.
The claim comes as the FBI told the House Intelligence Committee on Monday that it is officially investigating whether there was any coordination between Trump's campaign team and Russia during the 2016 US election.

