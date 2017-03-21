A new count of no votes found that even with Trump lobbying Republicans, he still lacks the votes to get the health care bill passed in the House.
Mark Murray of NBC News tweeted a list of 26 House Republicans who are currently “no” votes on Trumpcare
Republicans have a 22 seat majority, but if 26 House Republicans vote against the bill, it will fail.
Republicans In Total Free Fall As Trump Doesn't Have The Votes To Pass Health Care Bill
