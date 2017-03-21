Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 192 Seeds: 5128 Comments: 74059 Since: Jan 2009

Republicans In Total Free Fall As Trump Doesn't Have The Votes To Pass Health Care Bill

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: politicususa.com
Seeded on Tue Mar 21, 2017 7:21 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A new count of no votes found that even with Trump lobbying Republicans, he still lacks the votes to get the health care bill passed in the House.

Mark Murray of NBC News tweeted a list of 26 House Republicans who are currently “no” votes on Trumpcare

Republicans have a 22 seat majority, but if 26 House Republicans vote against the bill, it will fail.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor