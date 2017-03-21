This Is What Failure Looks Like As Republicans Ignore Trump Threats On Health Care Bill

The art of the deal, not so much. Facing Republicans in disarray over the GOP replacement to Obamacare after a rather disastrous roll out, President Trump thought threatening Republicans would be the way to go.

That isn’t working out so well.

Minutes after Trump warned House Republicans that many of them will lose their seats in 2018 if they don’t pass Trumpcare (AHCA), the chair of the conservative freedom caucus blew off Trump’s threat, even though it was directly aimed at him.