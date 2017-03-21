Newsvine

Democratic senators call for investigation into Trump aide Sebastian Gorka

SOURCE FAVICONUSA Today
Three Democratic senators want the government to investigate Trump aide Sebastian Gorka, following reports of Gorka's ties to a far-right group in Hungary.

Democratic Sens. Ben Cardin of Maryland, Dick Durbin of Illinois and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut on Friday sent a letter to the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security, asking that they look into whether Gorka, Trump's counterterrorism adviser, falsified his naturalization application or "other illegally procured his citizenship."

