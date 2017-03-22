Trump communications may have been picked up in legal, 'normal foreign surveillance,' House Intelligence Committee chair says

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) said Wednesday that it's "possible" President Trump and his transition team's communications were picked up through "incidental collection" by intelligence officials doing "normal foreign surveillance." Nunes said the surveillance was legal and does not seem to be connected to the ongoing FBI investigation into alleged ties between Russia and the Trump campaign. This surveillance is also unrelated to Trump's allegations that former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower.