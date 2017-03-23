Trump dismisses risk of falsehoods: 'I'm president, and you're not' | TheHill

Newsvine

Trump dismisses risk of falsehoods: 'I'm president, and you're not'

President Trump in a new interview dismisses a question about risks to his "credibility" if any of his statements are proven wrong, saying he is not “doing so badly, because I’m president and you’re not.”

Trump in an interview with Time magazine dodged a question about whether he would believe the intelligence community if it said his tweet alleging he was wiretapped by the Obama administration was false.

