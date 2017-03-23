Nunes regrets briefing Trump before Intelligence panel | TheHill

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) said Thursday that he regrets informing President Trump of surveillance affecting the president’s transition team before he updated his panel.

“It’s a judgement call on my part,” he told reporters when asked why he spoke with Trump and the media before House Intelligence Committee Democrats.

“At the end of the day, sometimes you make the right decision, sometimes you don’t,” Nunes added, noting he could not show the panel information that was given to him by a source.