Skepchick founder hopes Sen. Pat Roberts dies of breast cancer #AHCA

Well, this escalated quickly. Rebecca Watson, founder of Skepchick, just hoped for Sen. Pat Roberts to die of breast cancer:

Rebecca Watson ✔ @rebeccawatson

About 460 American men are estimated to die of breast cancer in 2017. I sincerely hope Sen. Roberts is one of them. https://twitter.com/AliceOllstein/status/844951177649360896 …

Watson was responding to this report allegedly Roberts snarked about mammogram coverage included in Obamacare’s mandated essential benefits:

Alice Ollstein ✔ @AliceOllstein

I asked Sen. Roberts if he supports scrapping Essential Health Benefits. "I wouldn't want to lose my mammograms," he snarked. #AHCA

Democrat Jackie Spiers of California added some snark of her own:

Jackie Speier ✔ @RepSpeier

.@AliceOllstein @SenPatRoberts I don't want to lose my prostate cancer screenings either. #AHCA #Trumpcare