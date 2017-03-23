Newsvine

Skepchick founder hopes Sen. Pat Roberts dies of breast cancer #AHCA

Thu Mar 23, 2017
Well, this escalated quickly. Rebecca Watson, founder of Skepchick, just hoped for Sen. Pat Roberts to die of breast cancer:

 

Rebecca Watson @rebeccawatson

About 460 American men are estimated to die of breast cancer in 2017. I sincerely hope Sen. Roberts is one of them. https://twitter.com/AliceOllstein/status/844951177649360896 …

Watson was responding to this report allegedly Roberts snarked about mammogram coverage included in Obamacare’s mandated essential benefits:

Alice Ollstein @AliceOllstein

I asked Sen. Roberts if he supports scrapping Essential Health Benefits. "I wouldn't want to lose my mammograms," he snarked.

Democrat Jackie Spiers of California added some snark of her own:

Jackie Speier @RepSpeier

.@AliceOllstein @SenPatRoberts I don't want to lose my prostate cancer screenings either.

