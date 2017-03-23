Devin Nunes has most of his net worth tied up in a company that does business in Russia - Palmer Report

House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes went to extraordinary – and possibly illegal – lengths today when he announced that he had learned from unnamed “sources” that the Donald Trump transition team had been picked up on U.S. intel wiretaps, and that it all had nothing to do with Russia. Nunes is clearly trying to cover for Trump in a manner which goes beyond mere Republican Party lines. It turns out Nunes has his own personal financial ties to Russia which may be motivating him.