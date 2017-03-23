Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 192 Seeds: 5137 Comments: 74131 Since: Jan 2009

Thanks to Devin Nunes, the Republican Party has begun throwing Donald Trump under the Russia bus - Palmer Report

Current Status: Blessed (1)
View Original Article: palmerreport.com
Seeded on Thu Mar 23, 2017 12:03 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Even before Devin Nunes staged his bizarre, counterproductive, and likely illegal Trump-Russia meltdown today, it was already clear that he was in over his head. Now that he’s either leaked real classified information or invented phony classified information in a panicked effort to protect Donald Trump from his Russia scandal, it appears Nunes has unwittingly forced his own Republican Party to throw Trump under the bus. And that shift is beginning already, in real time.

