Thanks to Devin Nunes, the Republican Party has begun throwing Donald Trump under the Russia bus - Palmer Report

Even before Devin Nunes staged his bizarre, counterproductive, and likely illegal Trump-Russia meltdown today, it was already clear that he was in over his head. Now that he’s either leaked real classified information or invented phony classified information in a panicked effort to protect Donald Trump from his Russia scandal, it appears Nunes has unwittingly forced his own Republican Party to throw Trump under the bus. And that shift is beginning already, in real time.