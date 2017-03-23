Fukumoto resigns from GOP, criticizes Hawaii's "party of Trump - Honolulu, Hawaii news, sports & weather - KITV Channel 4

Representative Beth Fukumoto was one of the few Republicans left at Hawaii's State Legislature but said criticism from within the party to conform to party norms prompted her to leave the GOP. Fukumoto represents Mililani and said she arrived at her decision to leave the party after hundreds of constituents responded with letters of support. She said more than 70% of the letters condoned her GOP departure.

"I could stay. I could continue to criticize. I could be that voice of opposition but what good does that do for the people of Hawaii, what good does that do for my district," said Fukumoto.