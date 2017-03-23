House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes tried to exonerate President Donald Trump's unfounded wiretapping accusations against President Obama, but in the process he ended up revealing that the alleged wiretap was legal and done under a FISA warrant, which means the people being surveilled are either foreign powers/agents and or may be involved in the commission of a crime.
Republican House Intel Chair Devin Nunes Just May Have Gotten Trump Impeached
Seeded on Thu Mar 23, 2017 5:11 PM
