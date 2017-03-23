Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 192 Seeds: 5144 Comments: 74177 Since: Jan 2009

Trump team ultimatum: No more talks, time to vote - CNNPolitics.com

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNN
Seeded on Thu Mar 23, 2017 5:23 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

White House officials and House Speaker Paul Ryan told Republicans in a closed-door meeting Thursday that they are finished with negotiations on their health care bill and President Donald Trump wants a vote Friday.

The dramatic scene followed 24 hours of tense negotiations and hushed meetings with the conservative House Freedom Caucus and others that failed to produce a closing deal. GOP leaders had already put off their plan to vote to repeal and replace Obamacare Thursday.
Trump had previously told Republicans they could lose their seats if they don't repeal the Affordable Care Act. Now, the White House is saying if they don't pass the bill tomorrow, they may be "stuck with Obamacare."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor